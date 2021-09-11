Two LA County deputies hurt after chase ends in crash

article

Two Los Angeles County deputies are hurt after a pursuit ended in a crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing a driver suspected of robbery in the Lancaster area before ending in Palmdale Saturday night.

The chase ended after the suspect rammed the vehicle against an LASD cruiser. That crash ended with two of the deputies being taken to the hospital.

The suspect was placed in custody after the crash.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.