Two killed during multi-vehicle collision in Fontana

Two people are dead and three others critically injured after a four-vehicle collision in Fontana.

The deadly crash happened in the area of Sierra Ave. and Ramona Ave. Wednesday afternoon, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

The occupants in two vehicles were extricated; all were taken to the hospital. Three people were listed in critical condition, one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and two died on scene.

It is not clear how the collision occurred.

This is a developing story

