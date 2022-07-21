Two injured during crash involving shuttle bus at LAX

At least two people were injured during a collision involving a shuttle bus at LAX.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 1 World Wy. around 12:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a traffic collision.

It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

According to LAFD, 30 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash; majority of people did not sustain any injuries.

Two people are in serious condition.

That crash occurred on the lower-level roadway in the Central Terminal Area. Airport officials are urging motorists to use the upper level while crews respond to the crash.

Images from SkyFOX show several people gathered around the bus as crews work. It appears at least two people were laced on gurneys and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.