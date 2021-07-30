Two dead after small plane crashes near Banning Municipal Airport

Two people are dead after a small airplane crashed in a vacant lot Friday near Banning Municipal Airport.

Emergency crews responded to a field near the airport in the area of Hathaway St. and Ramsey St. around 9:35 a.m.

Two people were onboard the aircraft, both died at the scene according to Riverside County Fire.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground, according to the FAA. Firefighters extinguished a small fire that ignited after the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

