Sinkhole leaves elderly couple feeling trapped in home

A growing sinkhole is keeping a disabled elderly couple virtually trapped in their home as city agencies go back and forth about who has the responsibility to fix it.

The sinkhole opened up just three weeks ago on the street in front of Mary Anne Cuddihy's home.

She said DWP responded by putting up cones and instructing them to avoid using their driveway.

"The Department of Water and Power measured underneath, it started at a foot when they first measured it, and then it was three feet and when they were out either Wednesday or Friday they told me it was six feet," Mary Anne Cuddihy told FOX 11.

Now, the problem seems to be that no agency is taking responsibility for the sinkhole.

"They said this is a city street problem, so they referred it to city streets that opened a claim and they said at that point in time it wasn't their problem, it was the water department. It was a water leak, so five times since then the water department has been out," Cuddihy explained.

It was then referred back to city street services.

Meanwhile, new cracks are emerging on the sidewalk and driveway which is the main access in and out of the home for the disabled woman and her husband.

FOX 11 reached out to the DWP and street services but have yet to hear back.