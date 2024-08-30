Trump tells Dr. Phil he would have won California in 2020 if Jesus 'was the vote counter'

Former President Donald Trump hints he may have won California in the Nov. 2020 election if divine intervention kicked in during the vote counting process.

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Trump claims he would have 55 electoral votes in the Electoral College had Jesus Christ counted the votes.

"If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California. Okay. In other words, if we had an honest vote counter," Trump said in the Dr. Phil interview.

Trump ended up with 6 million votes from Californian voters in Nov. 2020 while Biden got 11.1 million from the rest of the state's registered voters.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson was joined by the Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley to get his reaction on Trump's statement. Whatley did not seem to buy into Trump's claims.

"I think that he feels like California, there are a lot of Republicans and there are a lot of votes here," Whatley said. "A little bit of a stretch."

Michaelson then asked Whatley if the latter could see evidence that Trump actually won California in 2020.

"No," Whatley responded. "The president can tell stories as at any time, but that's look, I think the key is that we want to make the point that it is very important for us to have election security protection in place, that we are going to protect the ballot."

