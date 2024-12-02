What to buy ahead of Trump tariffs

The Brief Trump said he'll impose a new 25% across-the-board tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada plus an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports starting on Day 1 in office. New tariffs could significantly increase consumer prices on nearly everything that isn’t entirely made in the U.S. Tariffs are typically charged as a percentage of the price a buyer pays a foreign seller.



President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.

He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, as one of his first executive orders.

Tariffs are typically charged as a percentage of the price a buyer pays a foreign seller. In the United States, tariffs are collected by Customs and Border Protection agents at 328 ports of entry across the country.

The tariffs, if implemented, could dramatically raise prices for American consumers on everything from gas to automobiles to agricultural products.

The U.S. is the largest importer of goods in the world, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

He said the new tariffs would remain in place "until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!"

Here's what you're advised to get now before the import tax begins.

Smart phones, portable electronics

Smart phones and portable electronics are first on the list since much of the supply chain productions are in China, according to a recent analysis commissioned by the Consumer Technology Association.

Appliances

Appliances for the kitchen or general household like vacuums and washer and dryer units are also recommended, but only if you've been needing one for a while.

Gaming accessories

Gaming consoles and accessories are also on the list, with estimates predicting the price of a new gaming console could rise by 40%.

Shoes

The NRF estimates some of the new tariffs Trump proposed could make the price of some shoes go up by at least 18%, as brands consider moving to new manufacturing countries to offset the costs.

Toys

Toys also made the cut, with those prices possibly surging by 36%.

According to the NRF, China accounted for more than 77% of total toy imports last year.