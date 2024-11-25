Trump says he will impose 25% tariff on all products from Canada, Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump is confirming social media speculations regarding the so-called "Trump tariffs" coming into effect once he returns to the Oval Office.

Trump took to the Truth Social app to announce he will impose a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States from Mexico and Canada. He said the move will be one of his first executive orders once he is sworn into office on January 20, 2025.

In the same post, Trump blamed U.S. border security for "thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs at levels never seen before." The President-elect did not specify how much the crime and drug busts went up during his time away from office.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as [drugs], in particular [fentanyl], and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Below is what Trump's post read on the Truth Social app:

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border. On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.