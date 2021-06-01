Trump supporters hold Memorial Day boat parade in Florida

Supporters of former President Donald Trump celebrated Memorial Day with a boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, on Memorial Day.

Boaters participating in the "Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade" gathered at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and drove south through the Intracoastal Waterway, according to event organizers.

Stephanie Inselberg recorded footage live on Facebook on Monday.

Photos and video from the scene showed boats decked out with pro-Trump flags and banners.

In a statement on his website, the former president thanks all those who came out for their support.

"Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us. Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all!"

