Trump praises staff at Walter Reed, says he is 'feeling well' as he fights COVID-19

President Trump on Saturday praised the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and said he is "feeling well," a day after he was transferred to the center after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!" he tweeted. "Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

Trump was moved to the medical center later Friday in what was described as a precautionary measure after suffering symptoms the White House described as “mild.” He had announced his positive test result earlier Friday.

A number of White House and campaign officials have also tested positive – including senior White House adviser Hope Hicks and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. On Saturday former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was on Trump's prep team for Tuesday's presidential debate, announced that he had tested positive.

Trump's tweets came minutes after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley and other members of the medical team briefed reporters on Trump’s condition.

Conley said they were “extremely happy with the progress” Trump is making.

"This morning, the president is doing very well," he said.

However, moments after the press conference, a source familiar with the president's health gave a more cautious diagnosis to the press pool.

"The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care," the source said. "We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

