The Brief During the presidential debate, former President Donald Trump promoted false claims that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. Trump stated, "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats." Local officials and city management have dismissed these rumors, with no evidence supporting the claim.



During Tuesday’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump repeated false and inflammatory claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, alleging that they are responsible for eating pets in the community.

During the debate, Trump stated, "In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats."

This claim has been thoroughly debunked by local officials, who have found no evidence to support such accusations.

The baseless rumors were originally spread through social media posts and gained traction after being amplified by Trump’s campaign and other Republican figures, including Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Vance posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, referencing unverified claims of migrants abducting and consuming pets. While Vance acknowledged the possibility that these rumors could be false, he continued to stoke the narrative, prompting backlash from local officials and immigrant advocates.

This report is based on statements made during the Trump-Harris presidential debate and additional reporting from the Associated Press, addressing rumors amplified by Trump and his allies about Haitian immigrants in Ohio. Local officials, including Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck, have denied the claims as baseless. This story was reported from Los Angeles.