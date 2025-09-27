Trump administration alleges antisemitism in CSU system

The Brief The Trump administration launched an investigation into alleged antisemitism on CSU campuses. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoenaed Cal State LA to provide personal phone numbers and email addresses of employees.



The Trump administration has taken aim at all 22 campuses of the California State University System, launching a probe into alleged antisemitism.

Chancellor Mildred Garcia informed the CSU community Friday that the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) had initiated an antisemitism complaint across the system and was reaching out to employees directly to ask them about their experiences on campus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cal State LA said the EEOC subpoenaed the university to turn over the personal phone numbers and email addresses of all employees. In the spring of 2024, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected at the university in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Garcia told the CSU community that she understands the news could be unsettling. "Please be assured that we are responding appropriately. And -- perhaps most importantly -- please know with absolute certainty that we will continue to advance the CSU's mission through these and any challenges we face."