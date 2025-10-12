Trump admits he's not 'heaven-bound' in interview

The Brief President Donald Trump says he does not think he is "heaven bound." The audio was released as Trump was on his way to the Middle East to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The White House briefly shared the live audio while the interview was taking place.



President Donald Trump took a brief moment to share his prediction of the afterlife.

What we know:

In a live audio briefly published by the White House, Trump responded to a interview questions while aboard Air Force One. During the scheduled Q&A session, mostly related to his Middle East trip, Trump briefly admitted he doesn't expect to go to heaven after he dies.

"I'm being a little cute," the 79-year-old said. "I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven. Okay, I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound."

The backstory:

Over the summer, Trump had told FOX News that his role in the negotiation process with Russia and Ukraine could get him into heaven. The question asked on Sunday, October 12 came in reference to the aforementioned Aug. 2025 Trump soundbite as the 79-year-old Commander in Chief heads to the Middle East to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

While Trump did not give neither details nor examples on why he's skeptical of his chances of being "heaven-bound," it goes without saying that the 79-year-old has lived a very controversial life. Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony – as jurors in New York found him guilty of all 34 charges in the so-called "hush money case."

Trump was arrested in an alleged scheme to pay hush money to women, including former adult video star Stormy Daniels. The alleged 2006 sexual encounter came as Trump was married at the time to Melania Trump. The timing of the alleged sexual encounter also came just months after the couple's son Barron was born.

In life outside the Oval Office and long before his first presidential term, Trump is a father of five and prior to marrying Melania, he had married Ivana Zelníčková and Marla Maples.

As for charitable endeavors, Trump founded the Donald J. Trump Foundation in the late 1980s and president of the nonprofit organization until he was sworn into office in Jan. 2017. The foundation was forced to shut down in late 2018 and Trump was ordered by a judge to pay $2 million to settle lawsuit accusing him of misusing funds, a PBS report from 2019 said.

