Driver doing burnouts in Garden Grove busted with 11 lbs. of cocaine in truck

article

A man in possession of 11 lbs. of cocaine was arrested Sunday in Garden Grove while police were responding to reports of street racing in the area.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue, police said.

According to authorities, police initiated a traffic stop on the suspect who was driving a pickup truck and doing burnouts.

During a search of the truck, officers discovered five packages wrapped in plastic located behind one of the seats, authorities said. The packages were later determined to contain about 11 lbs. of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail. Specific charges were not disclosed.