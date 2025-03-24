Trisha Yearwood is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Monday honoring Trisha Yearwood for a more than three-decade country singing career where she has sold more than 15 million records and received 27 Grammy nominations.

Fellow county singing stars Reba McEntire, who Yearwood has described as her hero, and Carly Pearce are set to join Yearwood in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Capitol Records building.

The ceremony comes the same day as Yearwood's concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

The star is the 2,805th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born and raised in Monticello, Georgia, Yearwood had a passion for music from an early age. As a student at Belmont College in Nashville, she got an internship at MTM Records, a subsidiary of the production company owned by actress Mary Tyler Moore, and later was hired. Yearwood then made her mark as a session singer.

Yearwood's self-titled debut album was released in 1991. "She's in Love with the Boy" from the album became the first debut single by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the country charts. The song also brought Yearwood her first Grammy nomination for best country vocal performance, female.

Yearwood won her first Grammy in 1995 for best country vocal collaboration for joining Aaron Neville for recording a version of Patsy Cline's 1961 song "Fall to Pieces."

Yearwood won both of her other Grammys in 1997 for best female country vocal performance for "How Do I Live" and in joining her future husband Garth Brooks in winning for best country collaboration with vocals for "In Another's Eyes." The two have been married since 2005.

Yearwood also received Grammy nominations for her recordings of "Walkaway Joe, "Believe Me Baby (I Lied)," "There Goes My Baby," "Real Live Woman," "I Would've Loved You Anyway," "Georgia Rain," "Heaven, Heartache And The Power Of Love," "This Is Me You're Talking To"; her collaborations "On My Own," "Where Your Road Leads," "Inside Out," "Squeeze Me In," "Love Will Always Win," "Let The Wind Chase You," and the albums, "The Song Remembers When," "Thinkin' About You," "Everybody Knows," "Where Your Road Leads," "Real Live Woman," "Inside Out," "Jasper County" and "Heaven, Heartache And The Power Of Love."

Yearwood was among the featured vocalists for "Hope: Country Music's Quest For A Cure," the 1996 single whose proceeds were donated to the T.J. Martell Foundation, which funds cancer research, and received a Grammy nomination for best country collaboration with vocals.

Yearwood's other endeavors include hosting the Daytime Emmy-winning Food Network cooking show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" from 2012-22, writing four cookbooks celebrating her Southern roots, joining the home products retailer Williams Sonoma to create lines of cocktail mixers and co-founding the Nashville, Tennessee honky-tonk Friends In Low Places.