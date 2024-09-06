Triple-digit temperatures knock out power to 2 LAUSD schools, students let out early

article

As an oppressive heat wave continues across Southern California, two schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District had to let students out early on Friday because of power outages.

Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga and Gault Street Elementary in Van Nuys reported power outages Friday.

Because of the outages, both schools switched to a "Minimum Day Schedule," according to the district, and let students out early.

Verdugo Hills High School

Temperatures reached 110 and 112 in Tujunga and Van Nuys, respectively, on Friday. Images from SkyFOX showed the electronic sign outside of Verdugo Hills High School was off as of 3 p.m.

In a statement, the district said the decision was made to "ensure the health and safety of our students and staff."

As of 3 p.m., power had been restored at Gault Street Elementary.