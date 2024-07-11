Tree crashes through roof of Pomona home

A family was forced to temporarily find new lodgings Thursday after a tree crashed through the roof of their home in Pomona.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded at 1:15 a.m. to 720 North Wisconsin St. regarding a large tree that landed on top of the house, crashing partly through the roof.

The family, who were asleep at the time of the tree crashing through the roof, was evacuated by the fire department.

No injuries were reported and video footage from the scene showed the house had been red tagged -- indicating that a structure is unsafe to occupy -- by the Los Angeles County Department of Building and Safety.