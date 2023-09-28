Train slams into car in Pasadena; driver injured

Authorities rescued a woman trapped in her car after colliding with a Metro A Line train in Pasadena Thursday.

SkyFOX video showed the mangled car at the railroad crossing near California Boulevard and Raymond Avenue as multiple firefighters were seen working to free that woman from the car. She suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.

No one was injured on the train.

Arrangements were made for buses to transport rail passengers around the area.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

City News Service contributed to this report.