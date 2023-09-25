Tory Lanez posts new message from prison: 'I'm in good spirits'

Tory Lanez may be behind bars, but he's not letting that stop him from updating his fans on how he's doing.

The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently being held in Administrative Segregation in North Kern State Prison in Delano.

In a 51-second message posted to social media, Peterson addressed his "Umbrellas" in what appeared to be an upbeat mood.

"Ayo Umbrellas, what’s good? I’m talking to you from prison," the "Say It" singer said. "Man, I’m just happy to get out that bulls**t county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**ga, you heard? Had me in 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself, no windows, no mirrors. N**ga ain’t even seen himself in a whole year yo."

"But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support, man. I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This s**t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all."

Peterson ended the message by confirming he has something new on the way.

"In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one that we wanted the most, the ‘Alone At Prom Deluxe.’"

Peterson was found guilty of three felonies last December in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete. He was hit with a 10-year prison sentence back in August 2023.

During the shooting trial, Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot in the foot after she and Peterson got into an argument after they both attended a house party hosted by Kylie Jenner in Hollywood Hills back in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "Dance, *****" before opening fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

TMZ reports Peterson is demanding he be put in general population when he transfers to a permanent prison. His legal team is also reportedly working to get a higher court to reverse his bond denial as he maintains his innocence.