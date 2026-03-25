Mega Millions ticket worth $3.6 million sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket matching five numbers was sold in Torrance, worth a total of $3,665,298. The prize grew due to a 2x multiplier and California’s pari-mutuel laws, which calculate payouts based on ticket sales. No one hit the full jackpot Tuesday, pushing the estimated prize for Friday’s drawing to $70 million.



A single ticket sold in Torrance matched five numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, securing a massive $3,665,298 prize.

What we know:

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 4, 13, 52, 53, 69, and the Mega number was 10.

The Torrance ticket – sold at Retailer Bros located at 4437 Sepulveda Blvd. Ste B, matched all five main numbers but missed the Mega number.

Big picture view:

In most states, this win would have a base value of $1 million; however, California law requires major lottery payoffs to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

This means prizes are determined by total sales and the actual number of winners rather than fixed amounts.

For this drawing, the base prize was $1,832,649, which doubled to the final $3.6 million total because the ticket included a 2x multiplier.

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The California Lottery noted the distinct difference in how the state handles large prizes compared to the rest of the Mega Millions Consortium.

According to the Consortium, a similar five-number ticket sold in New Jersey for the same drawing is worth $3 million because that player had a 3x multiplier applied to the standard $1 million out-of-state base prize.

Timeline:

Tuesday’s drawing marked the second session since the last jackpot winner was crowned.

With no one matching all six numbers on March 24, the jackpot has officially rolled over.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, March 27, with an estimated jackpot of $70 million.

What's next:

Players have until Friday evening to purchase tickets for the increased jackpot.

The odds of matching all six numbers remain 1 in 290,472,336, while the general odds of winning any prize in the game—which is played across 45 states, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands—stand at 1 in 23.

The Source: This report is based on information from the California Lottery.



