Torrance mayor, community upset over county's plan to create homeless shelter

The Brief Several community members and the mayor of Torrance are upset over plans the LA County Board of Supervisors approved for a new homeless shelter. The Torrance City Council voted against the new homeless shelter, but a week later, the Board of Supervisors approved the plan anyway. The 120-unit permanent housing facility would be located along Torrance Boulevard near Madrona Avenue.



Less than a week after Torrance City Council members voted unanimously against a new homeless shelter in their city, the LA County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the plan anyway.

"We already built smaller units to house homeless," said Torrance resident Shauyan Saki. "It’s very clear the county has superseded their authority and overstepped."

The 120-unit permanent housing facility for the homeless would be located along Torrance Boulevard near Madrona Avenue. Currently, there’s an Extended Stay America hotel operating at the location.

Community members speak out

What they're saying:

"This is where you’ve got the mall," said Saki. "You’ve got the plunge [nearby] where children play."

"They have to ask the locals first," said a nearby business owner. "It affects us, not them."

Several business owners near the proposed location say they feel ignored by local officials.

"It’s a big problem," said the owner of a barbershop next to the current hotel. "[There could be people] breaking in. It’s going to be like San Francisco for example. There’s going to be homeless everywhere."

Torrance Mayor George Chen is against the project. He says the location is in the heart of Torrance, close to City Hall, schools, churches, Del Amo Fashion Center, and locally owned businesses.

"I’m definitely frustrated," said Mayor Chen. "I’m upset, as much I’m trying to keep my composure, this is the heart of where everything is happening in the City of Torrance."

Chen believes much of the community is against the shelter’s location and would like to see it elsewhere.

"It’s like better than 90% of the community," said Chen.

County overrides city's vote

As a result, Mayor Chen and the Torrance City Council voted unanimously against the homeless shelter. However, this week the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also voted unanimously, but to approve it. Overriding the vote made by Torrance city officials.

"I’m not sure 90 percent of the residences of Torrance are against [this]," said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. "I’m not sure where [the mayor] gets that number. We actually heard from, pretty much a mixed audience."

Busloads of Torrance residents went to the Supervisors' meeting this week to voice their opinions on the project.

The other side:

Hahn says she thinks the location is good for the shelter, because of its proximity to nearby churches and retail. Also, she believes the community could help those in the shelter with jobs and other rehabilitation opportunities.

"This is going to be an apartment building, like any other apartment building," said Hahn. "And if there are veterans, or people 55 and older, those are the people we’re going to go after first."

The plan will be funded by the state through California’s Project Homekey. According to Hahn, there will be on-site staff members and 24/7 security.

"I would like to see the city file a lawsuit, the county pull-off, and the state to re-evaluate where they spend their money," said Saki.

What's next:

Mayor Chen says they’re considering options on how to proceed, including legal action. Hahn says they’re prepared if Torrance does file a lawsuit.

"We’re looking [at how to proceed]," said Chen. "We’re talking to our city attorneys to see what legal means we can do."