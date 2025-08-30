2 arrested for felony child endangerment allegations that resulted in child's death

The Brief Two people were arrested for felony child endangerment in Torrance, officials said. Genna Magliocco and Charles Womack were identified as those arrested in the case.



Southern California authorities announced two people have been arrested in a case involving child endangerment that resulted in the child's death.

What we know:

Officials with the Torrance Police Department announced Genna Magliocco and Charles Womack have been arrested in the case. The two had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody without incident.

Torrance detectives, along with the Community Lead Officers Team, worked together to conduct an operation that resulted in the apprehension of the two suspects.

What they're saying:

"We take allegations of child endangerment very seriously. Our officials worked diligently to arrest these individuals, and we remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our most vulnerable residents," said Torrance Police Interm Chief Robert Dunn.

What we don't know:

The details of the child's death were not released by authorities.