Top Fire in Riverside threatens multiple structures

Fire crews in Rivierside County are working to put out a brush fire that sprang up in Riverside Saturday, as the region's continuing heat wave is causing trouble for fire crews across the area.

The fire, dubbed the Top Fire, broke out around 4:30 p.m. near Poarch Drive and Hill Top Drive in Riverside, Cal Fire reported.

At last check, the fire had burned between 40 and 50 acres and was at 0% containment. Cal Fire and Riverside city fire crews were working to battle the flames Saturday evening.

Cal Fire said that the flames were spreading at a "moderate" pace, and that multiple structures were threatened, but as of 6 p.m, no evacuations had been ordered.