Hip-hop dance icon 'Tommy The Clown' sees resurgence with Kendrick Lamar music video

The Brief Tommy The Clown is the father of hip-hop clowning, a street dance made popular in the 1990s. Compton's Kendrick Lamar featured Tommy in the music video for "Not Like Us." Tommy is the subject of a documentary that will be screened at the upcoming Pan African Film Festival.



A hip-hop icon is experiencing a resurgence with the help of Kendrick Lamar.

Tommy The Clown is known as the father of hip-hop clowning, a street dance made popular in the 1990s.

Decades later, he got picked up Lamar, the biggest name in rap. The Compton native tapped Tommy and some of his dancers to star in the music video for the mega hit "Not Like Us."

"Big shout out to Kendrick Lamar," said Tommy. "He did that."

Tommy does his own clown makeup. He has a number of multi-colored afro wigs, and says his wife does his wardrobe.

His real name is Thomas Johnson. He was born in Detroit, growing up in a poor neighborhood, he says. He moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was 11 into what he calls a drug-infested neighborhood.

His story is the subject of a documentary at this month's Pan African Film Festival. The producer, Latasha Carter, calls him a role model for the kids, giving them an alternative to the streets.

The short is titled "Who is Tommy The Clown?" Carter says "that's exactly what we're gonna let everybody know. Cause there's a lot of people that's late!"

It shows on Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17, at the Pan African Film Festival at the Culver City Theaters.

Tommy The Clown first got international notice in the 1990s' documentary "Rize," as the Godfather of krumping, which evolved from clowning.

He still travels to birthday parties where it all started. At 56 years young, he says "I still clown around and host," but when it comes to clown dancing, he leaves that to the kids.