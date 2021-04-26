Toilet paper, beer, wine among grocery store items expected to cost more, report says

As we are months removed from shoppers panic buying during the early stages of the pandemic, finance experts are predicting price hikes for popular grocery store items including -- you guessed it -- toilet paper.

Citing supply chain disruptions, changes in supply-and-demand patterns and a forecasted economic boom, a report published by Forbes is forecasting items such as toilet paper, beer, liquor and wine to cost you more.

The report comes as Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of Charmin and Bounty, announced plans of price hikes. P&G also plans to increase prices for other products such as diapers and tampons.

Kimberly-Clark had announced it will mark up prices for their prices for products such as Huggies, Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper.

Below is a list of other items that Forbes expects to cost you more:

Wine

Beer

Liquor

Used car

Home gardening supplies

Lumber

New refrigerator

House

