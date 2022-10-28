Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine

A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine.

The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when a black Honda Odyssey struck her. Police say the car was exiting the parking lot when the collision occurred.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724-7024.