Tina Fey and Amy Poehler going on tour: How to get tickets

Comedy duo and BFFs Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are going on tour!

The "Saturday Night Live" veterans on Monday revealed details on their first live together, titled "The Restless Leg Tour."

Fey and Poehler will kick off the Live Nation-produced tour on April 28 in Washington, D.C., with three other stops all on the East Coast - Chicago’s The Chicago Theatre on May 20, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9, and Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

The tour will "celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories, and conversational entertainment."

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" the pair joked in a joint statement.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com .



Poehler and Fey met in Chicago in the1990s before getting hired on "Saturday Night Live," eventually becoming the first female co-anchors of "Weekend Update," Variety reports. Each known for starring in their own TV sitcoms - Poehler’s "Parks and Recreation" and Fey’s "30 Rock" — the duo has also starred in several comedies including "Mean Girls," "Baby Mama" and "Sisters."

Poehler and Fey have also hosted the Golden Globes together four times.