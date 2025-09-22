Timeline: 'Monsoon moisture' to increase thunderstorm chances across Southern California

The Brief Southern California is expecting an increase in showers and thunderstorms this week due to rising monsoon moisture. The highest chance for rain and storms will be on Tuesday, particularly in Santa Barbara County. The rest of the week will see a low chance of rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the mountains.



Don't put that umbrella away just yet!

According to the National Weather Service, there is an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms this week thanks to the arrival of monsoon moisture in the area.

Timeline:

Monday

Expect a warm and dry day.

There's a big swirl of clouds to the southwest of Los Angeles, which might bring some high clouds to the area, but the rain will stay south in San Diego, according to the latest forecast.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual.

Tuesday

A change in the weather is coming.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially in Santa Barbara County, where the most moisture will be. Los Angeles and surrounding areas have a slight chance of seeing some of this rain.

Don't expect a lot of rain, but some brief, heavy downpours are possible.

The temperatures on Tuesday will depend on how cloudy it gets.

Wednesday

The storm system will start to move out, so there's a small chance of morning showers or storms, mainly in the northern parts of the counties.

It will likely be cooler than Tuesday.

Thursday through Sunday

The weather forecast for the weekend is uncertain.

A low-pressure system is expected to stick around Southern California, which could bring a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains, but overall the chance of rain is very low.

Coastal areas might see some fog, and temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler than normal.

What we don't know:

Forecasters said impacts are likely to be minor but could shift as we get closer to Tuesday.