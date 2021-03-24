Tickets for April home games at Angel Stadium to go on sale March 26

article

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that single-game tickets for April home games will go on sale to the general public starting March 26th.

Sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Stadium officials say registered users at Angels.com will have access to a special presale beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 24th to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 25th.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all regular season tickets will be digital and available only on mobile devices for the 2021 season and be sold exclusively online at Angels.com.

Current tickets available are only for the month of April, information for the remainder of the season will be announced at a later date, officials stated.

Angel Stadium says they are excited to welcome back fans into the stands on Opening Day, however things will look a bit different as they increase their safety protocols and guidelines.

Below are a few of the enhanced COVID-19 guidelines.

Face Mask policy:

All guest are required to wear a face covering at all times except for when eating or drinking. Guests 2-years and under are not required to wear a mask.

Physical Distancing:

All guests must adhere to physical and social distance guidelines, requiring 6 feet of distance between parities and those at the ballpark entrance, concession stands, and merchandise locations.

Bag policy:

Bags, backpacks, and other carriers will not be allowed in the stadium. The only exception are bags needed for medical items as well as diaper bags and purses or bags that are 4.5" x 6.5" with a single zipper closure/flap.

Tickets:

Ticket window sales and Will Call will be unavailable. All ticket purchases must be done online. The stadium will also have contactless payments, visitors with cash can purchase gift cards inside the stadium.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Stadium officials say everything they do is to prioritize the safety of fans, staff and ball players.

