Three killed, two injured during shooting in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics rushed two others to the hospital.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
