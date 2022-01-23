Three killed, two injured during shooting in Inglewood

Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Inglewood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics rushed two others to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

