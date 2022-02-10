Three injured during stabbing in North Hollywood

article

At least three people were injured during a stabbing in North Hollywood Thursday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Oxnard St. and Laurel Canyon Blvd. around 4:16 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three people were transported to the hospital, two suffered stab wounds.

It is not known what caused the incident or if a suspect is wanted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

