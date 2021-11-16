Thousands of lecturers across 9 UC campuses plan 2-day strike

Nearly 7,000 lecturers across nine University of California campuses are planning to walk off the job Wednesday and Thursday for what they call an "unfair labor practice strike."

The move could lead to the cancellation of classes for thousands of UC students and affect campus operations.

The University Council-American Federation of Teachers (UC-AFT) represents nontenured faculty like lecturers and adjunct professors, hired on a yearly or quarterly basis. The labor union says 30-40% of courses in the UC System are taught by its members.

91% voted to authorize the strike that will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Negotiations have been going on for more than two years. Among their demands, the lecturers want better job security, longer contracts, paid family leave, and a "fairer" workload.

Negotiations will continue during the walkout. The last time UC-AFT went on strike was in 2002.

In Southern California, the strike will impact UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, and UC Santa Barbara.

