Thousand Oaks man arrested for series of attacks on homeless people

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a series of attacks on homeless people.

The Ventura County Sherriff’s Office says three separate incidents occurred starting from mid-June of 2020.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, later identified as Ali Tehrani, attacked individuals by throwing large rocks at their heads while they were sleeping in the area of 80 E. Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks.

One victim was injured and received medical treatment.

In a separate attack, officials say a bystander attempted to chase after the suspect on his bicycle but the victim was then struck by the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the area.

During the investigation, East County Major Crimes detectives found evidence connecting to Tehrani. Officials say he matched the suspect’s physical description as well as the suspect’s vehicle.

Detectives located Tehrani on Oct. 22 and took him into custody on three violations of attempted murder and one violation of felony hit and run.

His bail has been set at $500,000.

