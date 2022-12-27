This California city will pay you to restore historic properties

The City of Long Beach announced it is relaunching a financial incentive program that will pay people to improve and restore more than 100 historically significant properties in the city.

The Mills Act Property Tax Abatement Program (Mills Act), which was paused in 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen for applications beginning Dec. 30. All applications are due by March 3, 2023.

According to the city, more than 100 properties including single-family homes, mixed-use apartments, and condominium buildings are under Mills Act contracts.

There will be two public workshops for potential applicants - Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Jordan High School Auditorium, and on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the City of Long Beach Energy Resources Auditorium.

Potential applicants must attend the January pre-application workshop to determine eligibility, and eligible applicants must attend the February application workshop in order for their application to be considered.



Mills Act applications and a non-refundable processing fee must be submitted by the March 3, 2023 deadline to be considered for the 2023 program.

For more information, contact Alejandro Plascencia, Preservation Planner, at 562-570-6437 or e-mail alejandro.plascencia@longbeach.gov.