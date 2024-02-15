Thieves targeting California farms, ranches

Authorities are warning farmers and ranchers in California to take precautions amid an increase in agricultural theft that poses a "unique challenge."

Thieves are apparently now targeting farmers and ranchers and stealing expensive equipment, animals, and even beehives, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities called it "a growing problem in rural areas."

"Farmers, ranchers and agribusiness are being hit with thefts of heavy equipment, aluminum pipe, commodities, cattle and expensive farm chemicals," the sheriff's office said.

Just last week, authorities said nearly 100 beehives were stolen from a field near the 5 Freeway in January. No arrests have been made in connection with those thefts.

An Instagram page dedicated to agriculture crime in California has highlighted numerous thefts as far back as a year ago, including a forklift that was loaded into a trailer and pulled by a white pick-up truck in Tulare County and a Caterpillar 415 Backhoe that was stolen in Madera County in December.