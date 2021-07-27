Thieves steal from Ulta Beauty store in Calabasas in brazen robbery captured on video

The search is on for two thieves who targeted a makeup store in Calabasas.

Video shows a brazen attack at the Ulta Beauty store in the 23700 block of Calabasas Road. According to the store employees, the attack happened on July 22 around 12:30 p.m.

In the video obtained by FOX 11, two suspects are spotted stuffing garbage bags with stolen perfumes. A store employee says she stepped in to use her training.

"When we see people stealing, we are told to go up and basically ‘customer service’ them. Which means go up and say, ‘Can I help you with anything?’" explained Cheri, the store employee. "Kind of in a way to get them to stop or run away."

What makes the brazen theft even more shocking was how the thieves ignored her. Cheri told FOX 11 she has since quit her job at Ulta.

"It’s a good thing that I like online shopping because I don’t know if I’ll like even want to go back in an Ulta store," she said.

FOX 11 reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over the weekend for comment.

