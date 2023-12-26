Thieves may target homes based on holiday trash: Deputies

Law enforcement is warning people to watch how they display their trash after the holidays, saying that thieves may target homes showing off boxes of expensive new gifts.

"Now that the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wrote in a Facebook post.

Some families that FOX 11 spoke with said they typically wait to get rid of all their holiday gift boxes, and law enforcement says that may be a good idea.

Deputies say rather than leaving the tact boxes on the curb, it's better to break them down and try and fit them into the trash can, if not a trash bag.

Deputies also say to also remove all valuables from your car, and make sure your car, home and garage are all locked every night to stay safe, not just during the holidays, but every day.