Thieves may target homes based on holiday trash: Deputies

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Law enforcement is warning people to be careful showing off boxes of expensive gifts you may have gotten over the holidays, saying that thieves may use your trash bin to target your home.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement is warning people to watch how they display their trash after the holidays, saying that thieves may target homes showing off boxes of expensive new gifts.

"Now that the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wrote in a Facebook post

Some families that FOX 11 spoke with said they typically wait to get rid of all their holiday gift boxes, and law enforcement says that may be a good idea. 

Deputies say rather than leaving the tact boxes on the curb, it's better to break them down and try and fit them into the trash can, if not a trash bag.

Deputies also say to also remove all valuables from your car, and make sure your car, home and garage are all locked every night to stay safe, not just during the holidays, but every day.