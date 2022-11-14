Thieves bag family's heads in brazen Diamond Bar home invasion: Police

Police in Diamond Bar are investigating a home invasion robbery, where the thieves allegedly put the family's heads in bags while they robbed the house.

Officers responded to the home on the 1900 of Viento Verano Drive overnight Sunday to calls about a robbery, where they found two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. According to police they were grandmother and grandson.

According to police, the victims didn't speak English, and the thieves used a translator to coerce the two. The thieves allegedly broke into the house through an unlocked back glass door. Once inside they put a paper bag on the woman's head as she was yelling for help. They then put a bag over the grandson's head and led the two into the living room.

SUGGESTED: Riverside County deputy, his daughter killed in suspected DUI crash

After that, the thieves took a ring right off the grandmother's hand, and stole an unknown amount of money from the house, before leaving the house and driving away.

The thieves were described as three Hispanic man, but no detailed descriptions were available.

Neither of the two victims were injured during the robbery.