'They’re taking good people': Federal raids rattle West Hollywood community

At Santa Palm Car Wash of the Stars, two longtime employees are suddenly gone, detained by federal agents during a July 4 immigration raid.

"They’ve been with us over 35 years," said Isaac Gonzalez, a manager at the popular West Hollywood business. He says the ongoing immigration enforcement actions are taking a toll on both the community and the business.

"It’s devastating. Most of the people that work here... they don’t want to come sometimes because they have the fear. You don’t know when [agents] are going to come, and they live in stress," Gonzalez said.

In public spaces, immigration officers don’t need a warrant to make an arrest. But inside a business, it’s different; they can only access public areas unless they have a judicial warrant to enter private spaces. That’s why managers at the car wash have posted signs near employee-only areas, warning agents of the legal boundaries.

"We have to be watching all the time, and it’s not nice to work like that. Unfortunately, it is the way it is," Gonzalez added.

He says the two employees detained on July 4 tried to avoid arrest by running toward the alley instead of into the building. One of them was 65-year-old Silvestre Jiménez-Gomez, an immigrant from Mexico who had worked at the car wash for decades. His son, Edgar Jimenez, described the emotional impact on their family.

"He came to work here on the 4th of July. He’s been part of this community for over 30 years. He raised me and my four siblings. He’s leaving behind five grandchildren—and we miss him," Edgar said.

He has started a GoFundMe campaign to help support his mother, who is now without her husband’s income. "I hate to do this, but we’re just in a very low moment and we need all the help we can get," he added.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Border Patrol carried out the raid. Officials said one of the individuals arrested had previously entered the U.S. illegally on two occasions. Jiménez-Gomez, they said, had a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

The detentions have rippled beyond the workplace. Customers say they’re feeling the effects too.

"This town is different—it’s like we live in a police state," said Lois, a longtime customer. "People are staying home and not going out. It’s awful. It’s breaking my heart."

Reinita Ducielle, another customer, added, "These are just hardworking people who deserve an opportunity to leave the places of devastation and poverty where they come from to look for a better life."

Gonzalez agrees: "They’re good people... and that’s what hurts—you know? They’re taking the good people."