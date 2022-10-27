These are the best California cities for Halloween

article

California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report.

There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California.

San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay Area. Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Chula Vista and Long Beach were picked from the southern part of the state.

The one other California city to scare up a spot on the list was Sacramento.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 22 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate stores per capita to the average price per Halloween party ticket.

Top 20 Best Places for Halloween

1. New York, NY

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Miami, FL

4. Los Angeles, CA

5. San Diego, CA

6. San Jose, CA

7. Jersey City, NJ

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Santa Ana, CA

10. Boston, MA

11. Orlando, FL

12. Laredo, TX

13. Anaheim, CA

14. Chicago, IL

15. Hialeah, FL

16. Chula Vista, CA

17. Long Beach, CA

18. Sacramento, CA

19. Fremont, CA

20. Tampa, FL