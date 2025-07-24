White House threatens Joy Behar, saying 'The View' could be canceled

The White House sent a warning to Joy Behar, co-host of "The View" saying the show could be canceled if she doesn't stop attacking President Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

During an episode of the show, Behar said Trump was jealous of former President Barack Obama as fellow hosts responded to Trump’s call for Obama to be criminally investigated for allegedly manufacturing intelligence that prompted the Trump–Russia collusion narrative.

"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6? Who was that again? That was not Obama. The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy. Green is not a good color," Behar said on the show.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called out the show’s ratings and suggested it could be "pulled off-air" if Behar didn’t stop attacking Trump.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that ‘The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air," Rogers said.

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View" for additional comment.

Are late-night talk shows dead?

Dig deeper:

The White House's statement comes after Trump posted to social media saying Jimmy Kimmel is "next to go", referring to CBS' announcement that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May 2026.

"The word is, and it's a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is next to go in the untalented late night sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone. These are people with absolutely no talent, who were paid millions of dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be great television. It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it," Trump's Truth Social post read.

Jimmy Kimmel shared the post on his Instagram saying, "I'm hearing you're next. Or maybe it's just another wonderful secret."

Colbert's long-running late-night talk show is ending due to purely "financial" reasons, according to a Reuters report.

"It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," executives said in a statement to Reuters.

The announcement also came three days after Colbert spoke out against Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, settling with President Donald Trump over a "60 Minutes" story.

In his monologue on Monday night, Colbert said he was "offended" by the $16 million settlement reached by Paramount, whose pending sale to Skydance Media needs the Trump administration's approval.

"I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company," Colbert said. "But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help."

He said the technical name in legal circles for the deal was "big fat bribe."