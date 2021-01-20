The seismic shift of Wednesday’s inauguration

Back in 1962, when the iconic Randy’s Donuts started in Inglewood, the President at the time was John F. Kennedy. Fast-forward 59 years and -- on this day -- the buzz was all about Joe Biden’s inauguration.

At Randy’s, we heard people say things like:

"I think it was a really great speech"

"I’m hopeful that things will turn around"

"I think it’s great. I feel that we need some change."

"I know his personal history. He has a touching story."

During the glass ceiling-shattering history made by Kamala Harris, there were some who said it was "exciting."

Sadie Cohen, 14, told us, "I think it’s really good for all the women and girls; especially the young girls to see that they could grow up to be like that."

Cohen and her 11-year-old sister Willow were impressed with the happenings in Washington D.C., but also the 3.5 earthquake that woke them up at 8:31 a.m. The epicenter was under Willowbrook.

Cohen said, "I just felt shaking; I don’t know if I was just imagining it."

Bianca Marquez, who lives in Willowbrook, says "It actually woke me up. It shook the whole bed and I just heard a big old rumble and I was ’wait wait, was that an earthquake?’"

Randy’s customer Nicole Mattson said, "It was more of a large jolt... kind of a roll at the end... but it was one large jolt."

If that was Mother Nature’s way of putting an exclamation point on the Biden-Harris election then their inauguration served as a different seismic shift for others like Jennifer Solis who found the swearing-in amazing.

The way she put it, "It’s incredible especially seeing the last four years how much hate and chaos and anger there was. And, having a female in the White House, it’ll show a lot of positive changes and it can show young women they can do anything."

She called this inauguration day very exciting. She says this was a whole new day that made her happy.

That despite the earthquake.

