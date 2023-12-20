‘The Masked Singer’ crowns Cow the winner of Season 10

The Season 10 winner of " The Masked Singer " was crowned during an all-new two-hour season finale Wednesday.

The final four celebrity contestants each performed all-new songs in the final episode before the audience and panel voted.

But only one celebrity could take home the Golden Mask Trophy – and that was Cow, who was revealed as Grammy award-winning singer Ne-Yo.

"You had me fooled the first few performances," host Nick Cannon told the singer.

Ne-Yo wins season 10 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger added, " Ne-Yo , you take the cake because nobody has ever fooled us like this."

Ne-Yo is regarded as one of the leading figures of 2000s R&B music and is the winner of three Grammy Awards. He has had several hit songs throughout his career including "Miss Independent," "So Sick," and "She Knows."

"Dancing, singing, songwriting, producing, acting, there’s nothing he’s not great at, and here he is dressed as a cow with an apron on holding a trophy," panelist Robin Thicke told the audience following his reveal.

Cow from the Season 10 finale of "The Masked Singer." (FOX Entertainment)

Ne-Yo, 44, dedicated the opportunity to perform on "The Masked Singer" to his mom.

"My mother has been my rock for my entire life," he revealed. "She still is to this day, so this one is for you ma."

While Ne-Yo was ultimately the winner of the Golden Mask Trophy, that meant three other contestants would be revealed and sent home.

Sea Queen revealed as Macy Gray

Sea Queen from the Season 10 finale of "The Masked Singer." (FOX Entertainment)

Sea Queen was revealed as legendary, award-winning singer Macy Gray.

"We are so honored to have you here," Cannon said, as the panelists bowed down to her.

Gray is widely known for her distinctive raspy voice and singing style. Gray has released ten studio albums, and received five Grammy Award nominations, winning one.

"I love your voice. You can sing the phone book," Scherzinger told Gray."You have this God-given one-of-a-kind voice that is like no other. It’s such an honor to have you grace our stage."

Thicke added, "She’s the purest form of an artist because she never stops being Macy Gray. And it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing."

Gazelle revealed as Janel Parrish

Next up, Gazelle was revealed as actress and singer Janel Parrish.

The award-winning actress, known for "Pretty Little Liars," told the audience that singing is her "first love."

Gazelle from the Season 10 finale of "The Masked Singer." (FOX Entertainment)

"It’s the first thing I ever did when I was a kid, and somewhere along my journey, singing became my biggest fear and my biggest insecurity," she admitted, adding, "To come out here as this gorgeous Gazelle and nobody knows who I am, I got to just tap into my voice, and now I feel like a singer, and it’s because of you guys, so thank you."

Panelist Ken Jeong saved Parrish earlier this season using the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell.

"Honestly, I don’t regret it all, because literally it’s one of the best voices I’ve ever heard on the show," Jeong told Parrish. "Great job, and we’re in awe."

Donut revealed as John Schneider

Donut from the Season 10 finale of "The Masked Singer." (FOX Entertainment)

Next, Donut was revealed as actor and country singer John Schneider, well known for his roles in numerous television series including "Dukes of Hazzard."

"‘Dukes of Hazzard’ was my favorite show growing up," Jeong told the actor. "So, you’re a part of my childhood, and so I’m starstruck, but thank you for being so vulnerable … thank you for enriching our lives man."

Panelist Jenny McCarthy was able to accurately predict that Schneider was the person underneath the mask.

In addition to acting, the 63-year-old has had a notable singing career, releasing nine studio albums.

"I’m honored to be here. I know that my bride would have been delighted," Schneider, who lost his wife earlier this year, shared. "She would have been back there having a great time. It’s really great to be part of this, to be part of what you’re doing."

He added, "Make sure if you love somebody desperately, make sure before you go to sleep tonight that they know it. Make sure that they know that you love them."

