The Issue Is: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Alex Padilla

This week on "The Issue Is," a pair of interviews with two of the highest-ranking lawmakers in the nation.

First, Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Jeffries assumed the role of House Minority Leader early in 2023, succeeding long-time leader Nancy Pelosi. Since then, following the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as well as a few mid-session retirements, House Republicans have seen their razor-thin majority shrink to just a couple seats, putting Jeffries ever closer to taking the Speakership for himself.

Jeffries discusses the pathway to a Democratic House Majority with Michaelson, and California's importance in that quest. He also discusses the unfolding situation in Israel, on a week where Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY) called for new leadership in that country, funding for Ukraine, prospects for 2024, his upbringing, and his admiration for The Notorious B.I.G..

Next, Michaelson is joined by California's Senior Senator Alex Padilla (D), who formally endorses Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in the race for California Senate. Padilla also describes his efforts to train Schiff ahead of a presumed victory in November, his discomfort surrounding comments about "rigged" elections from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S., and much more.



