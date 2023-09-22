The Issue Is: Dan Schnur, Lynn Vavreck

This week on "The Issue Is," our all-star panel looks ahead to 2024.

First, UCLA Political Science Professor Lynn Vavreck and USC's Dan Schnur break down the state of the GOP Primary race, which is being dominated by Former President Donald Trump, who holds a commanding lead of 45% in the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

The pair also discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' sliding poll numbers and provide their advice to the other candidates ahead of next week's second GOP debate.

On the other side of the political aisle, Vavreck and Schnur analyze Governor Gavin Newom's trip to NYC for climate week, and what his expanding profile may mean to the Democrat's 2024 plans.

They wrap things up by discussing recent comments from Democrats about Vice President Harris' performance and what role Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may play in the general election.

