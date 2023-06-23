The Issue Is: Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, comedian Matt Friend

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michaelson sits down with outgoing California Assemblyman Anthony Rendon to discuss his tenure as Speaker, his relationship with his successor, education funding, homelessness, and his future.

Then, comedian Matthew Friend and his repertoire of spot-on impressions makes their big return. Friend channels Trump, DeSantis, Newsom, McConnell, and more as he puts on a comedy clinic and reflects on his skyrocketing career.

THE ISSUE IS: SPEAKER RENDON PREPARES TO PASS THE GAVEL

CONTEXT: In 2016, California Assemblyman Anthony Rendon was sworn in as the 70th Speaker of the California State Assembly, following in the footsteps of the likes of Karen Bass, Toni Atkins, and Antonio Villaraigosa. Seven years later, Rendon, who is now the second-longest-serving Speaker in state history, behind just Willie Brown, is preparing to hand over the Speakership to Robert Rivas.

This week, Rendon sat down with Elex Michaelson to reflect on his tenure as one of California’s most powerful politicians, to discuss critical issues like education funding and homelessness, and to look ahead to what his political future has in store.

THE ISSUE IS: MATTHEW FRIEND’S BEST IMPRESSIONS

CONTEXT: This week, the triumphant return of comedian and impressionist Matthew Friend. Friend has mastered more than 250 hilarious impressions, he taps into a few to break down the current state of the 2024 Presidential race:

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DeSANTIS:

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP:

HOWARD STERN:

THE ISSUE IS: NEWSOM AND DESANTIS FACE OFF

CONTEXT: For months, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor, and Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis have been in a war of words. The two state executives have been in a perpetual back-and-forth, hurling insults as they make the case for their policies as a blueprint for the nation.

Despite the circling, and calls for the two to debate, Newsom and DeSantis have reportedly never personally interacted. This week, comedian Matt Friend imagines what that debate might look like.



The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson is California's only statewide political show. For showtimes and more information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.