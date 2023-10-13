The Issue Is: Alex Padilla, Laphonza Butler

This week, a very special episode of "The Issue Is."

Elex Michaelson is joined by BOTH of California's Senators, Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler. It's their first joint interview, and Butler's first ever TV interview, since California Governor Gavin Newsom tapped the former EMILYs List President to succeed the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Among the many topics the two discuss, are the process of Butler's appointment, their blossoming partnership, Feinstein's life and legacy, the war in Israel, the possibility of a government shutdown, the 2024 California Senate race, the importance of representation, and much more.

