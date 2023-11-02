Suspect in parking lot shooting near The Grove, Erewhon market, takes off in Lamborghini

An altercation unfolded Thursday in a parking structure near The Grove on Beverly Drive. Police are now on the hunt for the alleged gunman, categorizing him as an attempted robbery suspect.

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, began as a heated argument involving a group of men within the parking garage at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday night. The dispute eventually spilled out onto the street, culminating in a sudden gunshot that left a 28-year-old victim sprawled on the ground.

While authorities have refrained from releasing a detailed description of the shooter, they have identified him as the individual in a white shirt and black pants.

After the gunshot, he can be observed briefly fleeing down the street before returning to the garage to retrieve his vehicle. The victim, who sustained at least one gunshot wound, managed to drive himself to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department promptly swarmed the area but did not enforce any closures in the vicinity. Police reports suggest that the suspect attempted to rob the victim, initially brandishing a weapon before ultimately discharging it. However, he failed to make off with any valuables.

The LAPD is now urging anyone who may recognize the suspected gunman or possess relevant information to contact them. Witnesses reported that the suspect departed the scene in a black Lamborghini, and surveillance cameras purportedly captured the license plate, which is now part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction without any stolen property, and authorities said the shooting did not appear to be gang-related.

No further information is available at this time.