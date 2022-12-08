The Abbey in West Hollywood swarmed by deputies after man seen with gun

Authorities are searching for a man who was armed with a gun inside The Abbey overnight.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, security reported the man just after midnight Thursday and were able to give authorities a description of him.

Surveillance video showed the man flashing his gun inside the popular gay bar, which was evacuated and a search conducted, deputies said.

Due to the recent mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities said they remain "on high alert" and have notified other bars in the area and given them a description of the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident.