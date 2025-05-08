'That's So Raven' dad Rondell Sheridan asking for help with medical bills amid serious health issues

Rondell Sheridan, known for being the dad in the Disney show "That's So Raven," reveals he is battling severe pancreatitis and asked fans to help with his medical bills.

What we know:

The 66-year-old actor and comedian took to social media to announce his health issues from a hospital bed. According to Sheridan, he noticed something felt off last month while on the road and checked into the hospital in Los Angeles' Northridge area thinking it was gastric-related.

He then found out during his doctor's visit that it was severe pancreatitis.

"Tons of tests," Sheridan said. "I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and I thought I was on the Road to recovery. But, It was just for observation. My pancreas is inflamed and there's not much you can do about it but just wait for the inflammation to go down."

The actor added he will be out of work indefinitely. In the video, he asked for help from fans by sharing a GoFundMe page to help Sheridan cover the medical expenses.

"If you have anything that you could donate, I would gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much," he said at the end of his video message on social media.

Below is the GoFundMe link shared by the actor: